Canadian L3RP now in service

First oil is set to be shipped in December from the largest project in Enbridge history.

The new Line 3 Replacement Program (L3RP) 36 inch (914 mm) diameter pipeline stretches 1,070 km from Hardisty, Alberta to Gretna, Manitoba in Canada and will be put into service this December.

Until the Minnesota portion receives final approval, is constructed and is brought onstream, the pipeline will run at an estimated 400,000 bbl/d, which is approximately half of its rated capacity.

The CA$5.3 billion (US$3.9 billion) project represents the largest stakeholder engagement undertaking in Enbridge’s 70-year west-Canadian history.

Since announcing the L3RP in 2013, Enbridge has recorded more than 30,000 engagement activities with interested parties.

L3RP Vice President Leo Golden says the project is extremely grateful for the support received across Albeta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba over the past six years.

“We’ve worked very hard to listen and identify issues of concern,” said Mr Golden.

“The input we’ve received has truly helped make the L3RP better.”

Project land agents have conducted more than 31,000 landowner outreaches, earning the support of all 1,087 right-of-way landowners as well as 4,000 outreaches to 41 rural municipalities.

