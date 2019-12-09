China starts national oil and gas company

The long-awaited, centrally administrated state-owned enterprise aims to raise efficiency of resources while ensuring stable energy supply.

According to Reuters, China has set up an oil and gas pipe firm to boost competition for infrastructure that has mainly been controlled by three state oil groups – China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), Sinopec and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC).

The new ‘China Oil & Gas Piping Network Corporation’ is expected to manage most of China’s pipeline infrastructure, some underground natural gas storage and several liquified natural gas terminals.

State news agency Xinhau cited an unidentified official of the new entity on Monday explaining the value of the China Oil & Gas Piping Network Corporation.

“The new company will separate (oil and gas) transportation, production and sales, and open (transportation) to third-party entities, which will benefit market competition,” said Xinhau.

At the end of 2018, CNPC owned 63 per cent of China’s mainstream oil and gas pipelines, while Sinopec held 31 per cent and CNOOC held 6 per cent.

Xinhau also reported that the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission will have a 40 per cent share in the new entity while CNPC will hold 30 per cent, Sinopec 20 per cent and CNOOC 10 per cent.

