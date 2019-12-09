Companies sign major transport agreement

Seven leading Belgian companies have signed a cooperation agreement for the transport of hydrogen.

By 2050, Belgium is aiming to reduce CO 2 emissions by 80 per cent compared to 2005 levels through a mix of solutions, including hydrogen.

To coordinate delivery of concrete projects that will shape the production, transport and storage of hydrogen, seven major industry players – Deme, Engie, Exmar, Fluxys, Port of Antwerp, Port of Zeebrugge and WaterstofNet – have signed an agreement.

The cooperation agreement will bring the companies’ expertise together in a coordinated way for efficient and economic solutions, taking steps towards developing a stronger Belgian hydrogen economy.

In the first phase, the partners will make a joint analysis of the hydrogen import and transport chain to map the financial, technical and regulatory aspects.

The analysis will take approximately one year, after which a roadmap will be created that indicates the best way to transport hydrogen for various applications in the energy sector.

Port of Zeebrugge Managing Director Joachim Coens said Zeebrugge will soon have a build-up of variable renewable energy, which hydrogen could be the solution for.

“If hydrogen can be the solution for energy transport and storage, then this can perfectly take place in Zeebrugge, where state-of-the-art LNG infrastructure, i.e. storage capacity and pipelines, and years of know-how are available,” said Mr Coens.

Deme CEO Luc Vandenbulcke added that he strongly believes hydrogen can play a crucial role in the CO 2 -free energy transition.

“Thanks to this unique partnership of ports and industry, Belgium can play a leading role in the green hydrogen economy and further reduce CO 2 emissions,” said Mr Vandenbulcke.

For more information visit the Port of Zeebrugge website.

If you have news you would like featured in Pipelines International contact Managing Editor Chloe Jenkins at cjenkins@gs-press.com.au