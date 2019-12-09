Saryarka gas pipeline nears completion

The Saryarka gas pipeline, in construction along the Kyzylorda–Nur-Sultan route in Kazakhstan, will be finalised by the end of the year.

At a Republic of Kazakhstan press conference, Vice Minister of Energy Murat Zhurebekov spoke about progress on the project, which will allow natural gas deliveries to Nur-Sultan, Karaganda, Temirtau and Zhezkazgan in Kazakhstan.

In November, 1,062 km of the pipeline had been laid and 963 km of the gas pipeline had been tested, with Mr Zhurebekov stating the acceptance of the gas pipeline is scheduled for 31 December 2019.

“In general, work is proceeding on schedule, and in December of this year, the construction of all facilities will be completed, including a gas pipeline, five units of automated gas distribution stations, a gas metering station and a control point,” he said.

According to Mr Zhurebekov, the construction of the gas pipeline to the city of Nur-Sultan will allow for the phased gas supply to 171 settlements along the gas pipeline as well as improving environmental conditions and infrastructure.

“The implementation of the Saryarka gas pipeline project will have a multiplier effect on the development of small and medium-sized businesses, as well as on the development of regional infrastructure along the main gas pipeline,”said Mr Zhurebekov.

The connection to Nur-Sultan will be carried out in phases with construction periods ongoing until 2025.

“The first gas consumers will be connected as early as next year, but this is not an immediate job, it is a long-phased process,” said Mr Zhurebekov.

