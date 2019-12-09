YPP award nominations closing soon

The nominations for the Young Pipeline Professionals USA (YPP) annual awards, in partnership with the Pipeline Pigging and Integrity Management Conference and Exhibition (PPIM), are closing soon.

The nominations for the 2020 YPP awards are closing soon for the ‘Young Achievement Award’ and the ‘Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry’.

The awards will be recognised at the PPIM 2020 on Wednesday 20 February 2020, at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in Houston.

The Young Achievement Award recognises the achievements of individuals aged 35 or under who have demonstrated a valuable and distinctive contribution to the industry, while the Outstanding Contribution to the Industry Award will be presented to an individual or organisation in recognition of their services to the pipeline industry.

Each winner will receive a voucher for travel (airfare and hotel only) to their destination of choice, an engraved recognition plaque and an interview with Pipelines International magazine.

The nomination deadline is Friday 10 January 2020.

To make a submission, the nomination form should be completed with a 300 word biography of the nominee/s and a summary of his or her contributions or achievements.

Nominations can be made by anyone but must be endorsed by senior managers within the organisation.

For more information visit the YPP USA website.

If you have news you would like featured in Pipelines International contact Managing Editor Chloe Jenkins at cjenkins@gs-press.com.au