Elk Creek Pipeline completed

ONEOK has completed its Elk Creek Pipeline in Bushton, Kansas.

The natural gas liquids (NGL) volume is now flowing on the 1,448 km pipeline, which extends from the Williston Basin to ONEOK’s existing mid-continent NGL facilities in Bushton, Kansas.

ONEOK President and CEO Terry Spencer said the completion of Elk Creek provides critical NGL transportation to producers in the Williston, Powder River and Denver-Julesburg basins.

“Elk Creek, combined with ONEOK’s investments in additional natural gas processing infrastructure in the region, will help producers significantly reduce natural gas currently flaring in North Dakota,” he said.

The new pipeline has the capacity to transport up to 240,000 bbl/d of unfractionated NGL, although additional pump facilities would expand this capacity to 400,000 bbl/d.

ONEOK anticipates that the Elk Creek pipeline and the Bakken NGL pipeline will exceed the 240,000 bbl/d during the first quarter of 2020.

ONEOK has an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets throughout the Mid-Continent, Permian and Rocky Mountain regions.

