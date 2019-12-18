Boskalis contracted for new pipeline

Boskalis has been awarded a contract to construct a new subsea gas pipeline in Denmark.

The Danish Energinet Gas-TSO has enlisted Boskalis for the laying a of a new 4 km, 36 inch (915 mm) gas pipeline from Jutland to Funen in the Lillebaelt of Denmark.

The scope of Boskalis’ contract includes the pre-trenching, pipe-pull, cofferdam construction and post-lay rock installation to protect the pipeline, while the pipeline will be required to have a bend for which a guiding roller system will be applied.

Boskalis will require a trailing suction hopper dredger, fallpipe vessel and backhoe dredger for the works.

The exact value of the contract has not been disclosed; however, Boskalis said the contract combined with a recently awarded offshore windfarm award carried a value of €850 million (US$948 million).

