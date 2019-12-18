Pre-FEED underway for Myanmar gas project

Woodside’s A-6 Development offshore Myanmar has entered the pre front end engineering and design (FEED) phase.

The concept for the A-6 Development includes 10 wells in 2,000–3,000 m water depth linked to a subsea gathering system routed to a shallow-water processing platform.

Gas from the wells will be exported via a 240 km pipeline to a riser platform where it would then be distributed through existing pipeline infrastructure to Myanmar and Thailand.

Woodside and its joint venture (JV) partners MPRL E&P and Total, along with national entity Myanma Oil & Gas Enterprise, have now executed two agreements relating to production sharing, allowing the project to progress to the pre-FEED stage.

Woodside said it appreciates the support of the Government of Myanmar.

“The Block A-6 JV and the Government of Myanmar have agreed a fiscal framework that will enable commercialisation of Myanmar’s first ultra-deep-water resource,” said Woodside Executive Vice President Development Meg O’Neill.

“The A-6 Development will generate a significant long-term revenue stream for the country and pay taxes and royalties to the Government of Myanmar.”

Woodside has an interest in nine petroleum blocks offshore Myanmar and has consistently made gas discoveries in the region since 2015.

The A-6 JV is targeting FEED entry in the second half of 2020.

