Trans Mountain begins trenchless construction

The major expansion project has begun with pipe transport, stringing and assembling construction works in Alberta, Canada.

The Trans Mountain team has begun pipe installation activities, including clearing, grading, utility relocation and worksite preparation for the upcoming trenchless crossings in various locations of Alberta.

To focus on environmental protection, innovation and advances in pipeline construction will be used including 40 major trenchless crossings, including using horizontal directional drilling (HDD).

HDD will be used at 13 locations along the pipeline; trenchless construction allows for the crews to safely cross underneath watercourse crossings, railways, highways, major roads and sensitive environmental areas.

Trans Mountain has also begun construction at two pump stations in Alberta, where crews have been clearing, grubbing, grading and installing fencing throughout.

To date, Trans Mountain and subsequent contractors have hired more than 2,200 people for the project including heavy equipment operators, trades people, environmental and safety roles, engineers and construction managers.

More than half the required pipe has been received and is currently being staged at storing yards along the route.

Trans Mountain expects the first pipe to be in the ground before the end of the year.

For more information visit Trans Mountain.

