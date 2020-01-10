TurkStream launches at high profile ceremony

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline has been officially launched in Istanbul at a ceremony with Russian President Vladimir Putin among the attendees.

Running 930 km from a Russkaya compressor station near Anapa through the Black Sea to a terminal in Kıyıköy, Turkey, the gas pipeline has a capacity of 31.5 billion m3/a and had an estimated cost of €11.4 billion (US$12.6 billion).

Russian government-owned Gazprom will operate the Russian onshore section as well as the pipeline’s entire offshore segment, while the onshore Turkey portion will be operated by Turkey’s state-owned company BOTAS Petroleum Pipeline Corporation.

This week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Mr Putin met in Istanbul, Turkey to officially launch the pipeline, which began shipping gas on 1 January 2020.

Gazprom Chair of Management Committee Alexey Miller called the launch a “history-making event”.

“Firstly, taking into account exports via Blue Stream, we have paved the way for direct transit-free supplies to fully meet Turkey’s needs for Gazprom’s gas,” he said.

“Secondly, Europe now has a new and reliable route to receive Russian pipeline gas.

“There is no doubt that, thanks to all of this, our cooperation with our Turkish and European partners is shifting to a new level and is going to help improve energy security in the region.”

The offshore section of the pipeline is made up of two parallel lines, one that connects with Turkey’s existing gas network in Luleburgaz, while the other continues to connect to the Trans-Balkan pipeline system at Turkey’s European border.

Both parallel lines have an outer diameter of 810 mm and the offshore section runs as deep as 2,200 m.

Turkey will receive half the pipeline’s capacity of gas and the rest will go to different markets throughout Europe.

