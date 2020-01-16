Argentina plans 1,200 km gas pipeline

Argentina is progressing plans for a pipeline to balance the countries supply and demand.

The 1,200 km natural gas pipeline will transport product from Argentina’s largest producing region, Vaca Muerta, to Buenos Aires, boosting the country’s natural gas output.

According to Reuters, in the 2018–19 financial period, Argentina’s natural gas company – Transportadora de Gas del Sur – will invest an initial US$250 million on gas transportation infrastructure.

The pipeline, which will be developed in two phases, will potentially move up to 40 million m3/d.

The pipeline construction contracts for the project are estimated to be worth up to US$1.8 billion and could be awarded by September 2019.

The country is also planning to begin monthly auctions for domestic gas and in May will launch a separate four-year gas auction for winter supplies.

Making the most of growing domestic gas production, the Argentina has also resumed gas exports to neighbours Chile and Brazil.

First published 4 April 2019.