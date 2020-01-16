Boskalis wins $163m contract

Royal Boskalis Westminster has been awarded a US$163 million contract for works on an offshore gas transport pipeline.

Boskalis will undertake seabed intervention and shore crossing works for the proposed 430 km Scarborough gas export pipeline, offshore northwest Australia, which will connect the gas resource to the existing Pluto LNG onshore facility.

The contract, awarded by Woodside, encompasses pre-trenching of the nearshore pipeline route along a 50 km section, offshore deepwater excavation, pipeline crossings, nearshore and shore crossing works for the export trunkline, with the in-field work subject to a final investment decision (FID) on the project.

The scope also includes the supply of rock material and the contractor will mobilise specialist excavation and rock placement equipment for the job.

Boskalis will deploy a wide variety of its in-house specialist expertise and equipment including a trailing suction hopper dredger, a backhoe dredger, a dynamically positioned fallpipe vessel and rock installation vessel, survey vessels and an offshore construction vessel.

Seabed intervention and shore crossing works are scheduled to begin in March 2021 and are expected to be complete by mid-2022.

If all contract options are called and the project proceeds to an FID, the contract will carry a value of €145 million (US$162.57 million).

Woodside is targeting 2020 for an FID and 2023 for the project to be operational.

First published 8 August 2019.