Israel plans new gas pipeline

Israel Minister of Energy Yuval Steinitz has ordered Israel Natural Gas Lines Limited (INGL) to submit a plan for a gas pipeline to Gaza.

According to Calcalist, Israel is planning a Gaza natural gas pipeline which will be supported by European funding.

The government-owned natural gas transmission company INGL has been ordered to submit its detailed plan for the pipeline construction following a series of meetings between the Ministry of Energy and both local and international professional bodies.

During the meetings, it was established the necessary funding to develop the plans would amount to approximately US$2.9 million and will come from mostly European sources, according to Calcalist.

The pipeline construction is valued at an estimated US$60 million and will require a signed contract between the Israeli and Gazan entities, which the ministry believes will occur during early 2020.

Once constructed, the pipeline will supply up to 1 billion m3 of natural gas a year which would cover most of Gaza’s electricity needs.

Subject to the necessary conditions, the pipeline’s construction is estimated for completion in 2022.

