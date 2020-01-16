JV contracted for Mozambique LNG

A joint venture (JV) consisting of McDermott International, Saipem and Chiyoda has been contracted for an LNG project in Mozambique.

Known as CCS JV, the group has reached a full agreement for a contract with Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for works on the Mozambique Area 1 LNG Development, which will be the country’s first onshore LNG project.

CCS JV has been contracted for the onshore engineering, procurement and construction for all components of the development, including two LNG trains with a total capacity of 12.88 million t/a, plus the associated utilities and infrastructure.

McDermott Group Senior Vice President Projects Samik Mukherjee said the company had continually shown its ability to deliver large-scale LNG projects.

“The Area 1 Mozambique LNG project will build on McDermott’s industry-leading experience and demonstrate our ability to deliver comprehensive EPC solutions globally for world-scale LNG developments,” he said.

Anadarko followed the contract announcement by making a final investment decision on the project later in June, allowing CCS JV’s contracted operations to get underway.

First published 27 June 2019.