Major expansion for Agua Blanca System

16 January 2020

Joint venture (JV) partners have reached a final investment decision to proceed with the expansion of the Deleware Basin Agua Blanca Pipeline System.

The Agua Blanca JV partners, WhiteWater Midstream and MPLX with lead investor First Infrastructure Capital, will double the system’s capacity to over 8.4 million m3/d with a 42 inch (1,067 mm) diameter trunkline.

The system currently comprises 145 km of 36 inch (915 mm) diameter pipeline and 112.7 km of smaller diameter pipelines with a system capacity of 3.9 million m3/d.

Located in the Delaware Basin, the intrastate natural gas pipeline services portions of Culberson, Loving, Pecos, Reeves, Ward and Winkler counties throughout Texas, including multiple deliveries in Waha.

The expansion is supported by multiple take-or-pay transportation agreements for 10-year terms.

First published 15 November 2019.

