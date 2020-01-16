Sapura wins five contracts

Sapura Energy Berhad has been awarded five new contracts valued at approximately RM1.3 billion (US$311 million).

All five contracts have been awarded to the Sapura’s wholly owned subsidiaries, with works to take place in Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia and the Gulf of Suez.

Malaysia

Sapura Drilling Asia has been awarded a two contracts in Malaysia, the first of which is a contract amendment and extension from PETRONAS Carigali for the provision of drilling rig Sapura Berani.

The company will drill nine wells in the offshore in the Sabah and Peninsular.

The second contract was awarded by ExxonMobil for the Sapura T-9 rig, which will include drilling rig services for a period of three years at the Tabu field, offshore in Peninsular, starting in 2020.

Gulf of Suez

Sapura Offshore has won a contract with Pan Marine Petroleum Services for the installation of six subsea pipelines in the gulf for a BP and The Egyptian General Petroleum Company joint venture.

The subcontract scope of work comprises of installing six new subsea pipelines in various locations in the Morgan field with an expected total pipelay of approximately 57 km and a completion date of Q2 2020.

Indonesia

In a JV with PT Timas Suplindo, Sapura Offshore has been awarded a contract from ENI East Sepinggan, covering the engineering, procurement, construction and installation of two offshore rigid pipelines with a total length of approximately 95 km.

The scope of work includes design, fabrication and offshore installation of offshore structures; the works are dated for completion by the 2020 financial year.

Australia

Phoenix International Australia awarded Total Marine Technology (TMT) a submarine rescue services contract for the Royal Australian Navy.

The agreement will see TMT design and a fabricate remotely operated vehicles, including design and supply of the external propulsion and non-life support related electrical, and control systems as well as the submarine rescue bell for the contract.

The system will be operational in 2022.

First published 17 May 2019.