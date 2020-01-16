Trans Mountain expansion project “ready to go”

Trans Mountain says it will begin construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) as soon as it is given the green light by authorities.

Trans Mountain President and CEO Ian Anderson said pipe is being stockpiled at Canadian locations in preparation for construction to begin once the remaining approvals processes are completed.

“We do have about one third of the pipe now in yard locations between Vancouver and Edmonton, so we’ll be ready to go once we’re given the green light,” he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved the CA$7.4 billion (US$5.7 billion) TMEP crude oil pipeline last month, after the project had been delayed for more than a year due to regulatory issues and environmental and land-owner challenges.

The project is an expansion of the existing 1,150 km pipeline that runs between Strathona County, Alberta and Burnaby, British Columbia, increasing its capacity from 300,000 to 890,000 bbl/d.

Before construction can begin, the pipeline must meet a total of 156 conditions outlined by the National Energy Board (NEB).

Mr Anderson said he was confident all terms would be met.

“We met all of the conditions previously that enabled us to start work last year,” he said.

“Some of them need to be refiled and we’re in the process of putting that together and that won’t be an onerous task.

“We’re anticipating that process is going to take a number of weeks and we’re ready and expecting to be back to work in early-mid September.”

According to Mr Anderson, Trans Mountain had been working closely with ministers to get the project approved and he felt “good” about TMEP’s ability to withstand any further legal challenges.

He refused to comment on the steps authorities would take to deal with potential protests at TMEP work sites, but said Trans Mountain had its own security measures in place.

First published 11 July 2019.