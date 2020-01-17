REX2020 registrations closing soon

The registration deadline for the 2020 PRCI Research Exchange (REX2020) is 5 February 2020.

Pipeline Research Council International (PRCI) will host REX2020 on 3–4 March 2020, in San Diego, California at the Westin Downtown.

The event is hosted every year to provide PRCI member companies, key research partners and external stakeholders with a report on important research results and provide a forum to exchange ideas.

There are full conference and one-day passes available at member and non-member rates.

However, PRCI members registering prior to 31 January 2020 will receive a further US$100 discount on each pass.

Additionally, PRCI has collaborated with international Young Pipeliner Associations to provide a further 15 per cent discount if also a member of PRCI.

Registrations for both members and non-members will close on 5 February 2020.

For more information visit the REX2020 website.

