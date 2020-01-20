Baltic Pipe confirms location

The Voivode of the West Pomerania province has issued a location decision for the Polish part of the Baltic Pipe offshore pipeline.

The decision defines the location for the line valve station (LVS), the DN 900 onshore pipeline connecting the LVS with the offshore section and the 56 km offshore gas pipeline of the Baltic Pipe Project.

The offshore pipeline will be laid on the Baltic Seabed in the Polish marine area, which covers both the territorial waters and the Exclusive Economic Zone.

GAZ-SYSTEM has also approved the design for the pipelay of the seabed and the installation of the section which will connect the offshore pipeline with the LVS.

Obtaining the location decision in conjunction with this approval has allowed GAZ-SYSTEM to apply for a construction permit for this section of the Baltic Pipe.

GAZ-SYSTEM President Tomasz Stępień said this decision will also be issued by the Voivode of West Pomerania province possibly by the second quarter of 2020.

“It means that the offshore pipeline preparatory construction works in the Polish coastal area can start already this year,” said Mr Stępień.

Once construction begins, GAZ-SYSTEM will use trenchless technologies to minimise impact on the environmental surroundings, including microtunelling to leave the shore, dunes and coastal cliffs intact and a detailed seabed survey and risk analysis to ensure all safety requirements are met.

