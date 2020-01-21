Extensive pipeline isolation complete

STATS Group has completed an extensive pipeline isolation campaign for an operator in Malaysia.

The campaign comprised 12 pipeline isolations over six months in West Malaysia and Sarawak on behalf of partner Handal Energy Berhad for a major Malaysian operator, representing the largest integrated campaign ever undertaken by STATS in the region.

The works featured STATS’ Remote Tecno Plug® (RTP) – ranging from 12-32 inch (304-813 mm) – which provided inline pipeline isolation to allow the live repair and replacement of valves on onshore and offshore assets.

The project was completed by teams from the STATS Beranang workshop in Kuala Lumpur and supported by UK and UAE personnel, who worked jointly to ensure the safety and scheduling of the works.

STATS Regional Manager for Asia Pacific Gareth Campbell said the success of the project is making the company looks forward to future opportunities.

“With the successful completion of two 28 inch (711 mm) RTP isolations on facilities in Sarawak, this brings to a close our six month long isolation campaign in Malaysia, during which a total of 12 safety critical projects have been completed for valve repair and maintenance,” said Mr Campbell.

“Using a combination of local expertise from our Kuala Lumpur base, supported by colleagues from Aberdeen and Abu Dhabi, we have reaffirmed our position as the primary provider of safety-critical pipeline isolation services in Malaysia, and look forward to maintaining this success with future projects already confirmed for 2020.”

For more information visit the STATS Group website.

If you have news you would like featured in Pipelines International contact Head of Production Chloe Jenkins at cjenkins@gs-press.com.au