Aramco extends Wood contract

Wood Group has won an extension on a Saudi Aramco unconventional gas program contract.

Originally awarded the contract in 2014, Aramco subsidiary Aramco Overseas Company has extended Wood’s contract for another two years for works that will take place both inside and outside of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Wood Asset Solutions CEO Dave Stewart said the company was “delighted” to continue its role as the main engineering services provider for the gas program.

“Saudi Aramco is a strategically important customer in the region, and we look forward to continuing our close partnership with them and furthering our commitment to building capability in-Kingdom,” said Mr Stewart.

“This extension demonstrates Saudi Aramco’s confidence in our teams in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, and in our centre of excellence in Reading, UK, to deliver safe, on-time and efficient solutions to meet and exceed requirements on this uniquely challenging project.”

Wood said its teams will continue to work closely with Aramco to develop engineering design and implementation strategies to deliver large volumes of gas from shale and right gas reservoirs.

