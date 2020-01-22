Russia set for 24 new pipelines

Russia is expected to produce a total of 24 new-build pipelines by 2023, according to new analysis.

Research from GlobalData said Russia’s new installations would account for 84 per cent of new oil and gas pipelines in the Former Soviet Union (FSU) between 2020 and 2023, with the new infrastructure expected to have a total combined length of 10,497 km.

GlobalData said Turkmenistan was likely to be the second highest FSU contributor thanks to the addition of the Central Asia-China Line D onshore gas pipeline which will run 1,000 km.

The pipeline will be 100 per cent owned and operated by Trans-Asia Gas Pipeline and is expected to come online in 2022.

Nord Stream 2 is the longest of Russia’s upcoming pipelines with a total length of 2,400 and GlobalData Oil and Gas Analyst Adithya Rekha said the project would be operating later this year.

“Ukraine ranks third with a length of 396 km from an announced pipeline – Brody–Adamowo,” said Ms Rekha.

“It is an onshore crude oil pipeline planned to start operations in 2023.”

